Mid-Missouri assistant fire chief killed while responding to crash on I-70

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – A Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief was killed while assisting at the scene of a crash on I-70 at mile marker 135.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday according to KOMU.com.

The site reports a tractor-trailer going westbound hit Bryant Gadney’s vehicle at a high rate of speed. The tractor-trailer then hit an ambulance and the original truck involved.

No other people were injured.

Westbound I-70 is still closed as Missouri State Highway Patrol investigates. The road was expected to be shut down for about 5.5 hours.

