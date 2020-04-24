Midtown tattoo shop changing protocol in anticipation of re-opening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Stores in the metro are eager to re-open.

Many business owners are already preparing for when the stay-at home-order will be officially lifted. Jeremy Taylor at Limitless Tattoo says this includes amending safety procedure at his shop to keep everyone safe.

“There are some things, changes that will be made that will be permanent from here on out, and I think that’s for the better to be honest,” Taylor said.

He said his staff will now be required to wear masks along with scrubs. He is even contemplating purchasing a UV light to promote fresher air flow throughout the building.

Lastly, he said he will begin to limit tattoo artists working in the shop to one per day.

“We already use hospital grade sterilants. We already sterilize our shop every single morning and every single night. We can work one-on-one with clients and still meet the social distancing protocols, we just have to make sure we do it in a safe and professional way,” Taylor said.

Once they officially reopen, he said he will slowly begin to introduce more normal procedures back into the shop.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said the first phase of businesses allowed to open will begin on Monday, May 4. This phase includes gyms, barbershops, and salons.