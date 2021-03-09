Mike Golic Sr. teams up with Operation BBQ Relief as national spokesperson

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 01: Mike Golic at Wheels Up members-only Super Saturday Tailgate event on February 1, 2020 in Wynwood, Miami. The seventh-annual event featured a chalk talk hosted by prominent figures in sports and entertainment and interactive partnership activations. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Wheels Up)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Operation BBQ Relief announced former NFL defensive lineman and ESPN college football analyst Mike Golic Sr. as their national spokesperson.

“Mike has been a huge supporter of Operation BBQ Relief and we thought it was time to make it official,” Stan Hays, Co-Founder and CEO of Operation BBQ Relief, said. “He has already helped raise funds and awareness on a national level while supporting our efforts to educate others how to share the healing power of BBQ. We are confident that this partnership will allow Operation BBQ Relief to inspire even more communities in 2021.”

Operation BBQ Relief is a non-profit organization that provides support for communities following natural disasters with hot barbecue meals. The organization has provided over 9 million meals throughout the nation with the help of over 14,000 volunteers.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, they provided over 4 million meals to first responders and front line workers.

“Operation BBQ Relief has touched so many lives in so many communities across the country,” Golic said. “Every day, they focus on how they can help someone else in need with the healing power of a warm meal. After learning more about this organization and their passion for barbecue, this was a perfect fit for me; and I knew I wanted to be involved. It is a true honor to be a part of their team and I look forward to supporting them in any way I can.”

Golic will host Operation BBQ Relief’s Celebrity BBQ Academy and Golf Classic on May 24 at Nicklaus Golf Club at Lionsgate in Overland Park, KS to honor the 10th anniversary of the organization.

He played for the Houston Oilers, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins during his nine-year NFL Career. He earned a spot in the Radio and NASB Hall of Fame for his work on ESPN Radio.