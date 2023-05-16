HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. – Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe officially announced Tuesday he will run for governor in 2024.

Kehoe joins Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft as the only two candidates who have officially launched campaigns for the governor’s office.

Kehoe, a Republican candidate born and raised in the St. Louis area, has served as lieutenant governor since June 2018. He was appointed to the role by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, who previously served as lieutenant governor but assumed office as governor in 2018 due to the resignation of Eric Greitens.

Before that, Kehoe served in the Missouri Senate from 2011 to 2018, including nearly three years as the Senate majority leader.

Kehoe made his campaign announcement Tuesday at the Capital Bluffs Event Center in mid-Missouri.