OLATHE, Kan. — With a new year comes new leadership in Johnson County, Kansas.

Mike Kelly was sworn in Monday as the next chair of the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC).

The Leawood native is a graduate of Kansas State University and the former mayor of Roeland Park. Kelly will take over the role from Ed Eilert, who had served as chair of the board since 2011.

“As a native son of Johnson County I’m very proud and honored to serve in this role leading Johnson County into the future,” Kelly said. “I’m excited to work with my fellow commissioners as we build upon the legacies of the past, but also importantly shape our direction for the future generations in Johnson County.”

The ceremony Monday, officiated by Johnson County District Court Chief Judge Charles Droege, also included the swearing in of three returning commissioners.

Commissioner Becky Fast was reelected to serve a second term representing the 1st District. Fourth District Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick will also serve a second term on the board and Michael Ashcraft will serve a fourth term as the 5th District commissioner.