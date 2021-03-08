Milestone: No COVID-19 patients in ICU, St. Joseph Medical Center reports

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A big hospital in St. Joseph is celebrating a major pandemic milestone today.

Prime Healthcare, which operates St. Joseph Medical Center, announced on March 8 that they no longer have anyone in COVID-19 isolation in their intensive care unit.

“We have seen our cases decrease here and trend down significantly across the nation,” a spokesperson for Prime Healthcare wrote in an email.

St. Joseph is the county seat of Buchanan County, where state records show the seven-day positivity rate has dropped to 2.12%. It’s the 97th lowest rate in Missouri out of 107 reporting counties.