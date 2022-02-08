BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A scare put two Blue Springs High Schools and an elementary school on lockdown Tuesday morning.

The school district said it received an unconfirmed report of gunfire in the area, and told students and staff at Blue Springs High School, Blue Springs South High School, and Thomas Ultican Elementary School to shelter in place as a precaution.

The Blue Springs Police Department responded to the area to investigate the report of gunfire, so there was also a large police presence in the area.

Officers eventually determined that the loud sound thought to be gunfire was actually a milk carton popping.

The district said the scare is over and the schools have returned to normal activities.