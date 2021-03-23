Mill Valley, De Soto High School students will have to retake ACT test after miscommunication

SHAWNEE, Kan. — A miscommunication will cause a lot of extra work and stress for a lot of students at Mill Valley and De Soto high schools.

Some students who took the ACT earlier this month found out Tuesday they’ll need to retake the standardized test next month. It impacts all juniors at either high school who took the test on March 2 or 3. Students should have received a letter from the district about about the situation.

Unified School District 232 confirmed it was because of a scheduling miscommunication between the district and ACT. It’s not clear at this time how many students this will affect.

Originally scheduled testing dates were rescheduled because of bad weather and parent-teacher conferences. The school district said it asked for, and received, confirmation that the ACT could be given on March 2 and 3.

But after tests were submitted to ACT, the district learned they wouldn’t be graded. The district said it contacted ACT to double check the problem and reported that no one at the district caused the issue. Attempts to appeal were not successful.

Any junior who took the exam on March 2 or 3 will need to retake the ACT on Tuesday, April 6.

“Like you, USD 232 is extremely disappointed in the committee’s decision and has expressed so in clear terms,” the district said in a letter to families. “We support ACT’s commitment to the integrity and validity of the standardized testing process, and apologize for the inconvenience caused by this decision. In a year filled with resilience and flexibility, we appreciate you as we work to attain scores for students in April.”

