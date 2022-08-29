INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Help is available for many who are in danger of being evicted from homes or apartments.

The Community Services League in Independence is distributing millions of dollars in rental assistance. Jackson County received the funding from the federal government during the pandemic.

Low income families can apply for up to 18 months of rental and utility assistance. The organization already distributed $13 million in help, and has another $15 million to help those in need.

That equals more than 6,000 families helped, with another 900 families awaiting approval for emergency funding.

Community Services League works with landlords to make sure they get the rent owed while allowing families to continue living in their rental properties.

“We want people to stay stably housed because once they lose their housing, the pieces start to fall apart very, very rapidly. And it has long-term lasting effects. If there’s an eviction on their record, then it’s hard to find housing in the future,” Lynn Rose, Community Services League, said.

If you live in Jackson County and want to apply for rental assistance, just go to jacksoncountyearp.org.

Rental assistance is also available in other metro counties. Contact your county and city leaders to learn how to apply for assistance.

