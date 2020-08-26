Milwaukee Bucks boycott Game 5 against Magic following shooting of Jacob Blake

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting.

“The Bucks players made this decision in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin, ultimately deciding that they wouldn’t leave the locker room for the start of Game 5 against Orlando,” reported ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The game was scheduled to tipoff at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The Magic warmed up on the court for 10 minutes before leaving the court.

The basketballs for Bucks vs. Magic are being packed up. pic.twitter.com/BZWbazd4t8 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) August 26, 2020

Eventually everyone else left and the arena staff soon took the balls, towels and tags that go on player chairs back inside.

“Some things are bigger than basketball,” Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry tweeted Wednesday. “The stand taken today by the players and (the organization) shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change.”

Players had been discussing boycotting games in the bubble after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. More discussions were expected Wednesday, but even before that the Bucks apparently they would act.

The amount of bravery the @Bucks have displayed is truly historic, and, sadly, very necessary. Imagine being them, and being expected to entertain or provide a "distraction" from an atrocity in their home community in WI in which transparency and justice are again lacking. Kudos — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) August 26, 2020

The other two games scheduled Wednesday night — between Houston and Oklahoma City and the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland — have also been postponed.

The NBA said all three games would be rescheduled, yet did not say when.

There are three other playoff games scheduled Thursday. It was unclear if they would be affected.