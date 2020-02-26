Milwaukee police say multiple people shot at Molson Coors complex

Scene of a shooting in Milwaukee where at least six people were hurt on February 26,2020. (Photo: FOX6 in Milwaukee)

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says multiple people have been killed in a shooting on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus.

“It is a horrible, horrible day for the employees here. A very rough day for anyone who is close to this situation,” he told reporters.

FOX6 in Milwaukee reports that at least six people are hurt, including the shooter, who was an employee in a uniform according to station sources.

Molson Coors spokesman Martin Maloney said there was an “active situation” but didn't have any further details. There was a heavy police presence in the area, along with fire trucks and ambulances.

Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for “officer safety purposes.”

James Boyles told he Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his wife, Lasonya Ragdales, works at Molson Coors in the claims department. She was texting from inside the building and told her husband that there was active shooter and she was locked in a room with a bunch of co-workers, the Journal Sentinel reported.

This is a developing story that will be updated.