KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sinkers Lounge will open its doors on March 18 inside the Power & Light District, bringing mini golf, food and cocktails together under one roof.

Sinkers will sit adjacent to Blade & Timber Axe Throwing, which is owned by the same company, Swell Park.

“This isn’t the mini golf of your childhood,” CEO Matt Baysinger said. “We’ve designed an upscale, competitive socializing experience for friends, family and coworkers to relax and have fun.”

The new attraction will have nine mini golf holes and nine shuffleboard-style tabletop golf holes.

“Kansas City hasn’t seen anything like this before, and we are honored to have the opportunity to add Sinkers Lounge to our robust lineup of entertainment experiences,” John Moncke, president of Power & light District, said. “It’s an example of the Power & Light District’s resilience and the positive momentum of both the district and downtown.”

Sinkers Lounge will operate Monday through Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Thursday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tee-times will be able to be scheduled online soon ahead of the grand opening.