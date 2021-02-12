Minimum hourly rate increased to $15 at University of Kansas Health System

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Minimum payment for hourly employees at the University of Kansas Health System has increased to $15 an hour.

The hospital announced that the change took effect on Feb. 7, 2021 and will be reflected on their March 5, 2021 paychecks.

“For more than two decades, our health system has succeeded because we have followed a simple guiding formula. We believe providing world-class service and world-class outcomes delivered by the right team of people will lead to strong growth and sustainability,” Tammy Peterman, MS, RN, FAAN, president, Kansas City Division, executive vice president, chief operating officer and chief nursing officer at The University of Kansas Health System, said. “This hourly increase reflects our continued commitment to our people and the important role each and every employee has in our collective success.”

The health system said they have not fired or furloughed any employees in response to the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is another way the hospital is supporting their frontline workers.

Along with employee increases to $15, hourly employees that were already above that threshold also saw increases to account for experience and responsibility based pay differences, the hospital said.