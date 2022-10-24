LANSING, Kan. — Law enforcement is searching for minimum-security resident who walked way from Lansing Correctional Facility Sunday night.

Joshua Renfro, who is serving a 30-month sentence for a violation of an extended protection order in 2020 in Allen County, was reported missing at 9 p.m.

Renfro stands 6-feet-1-inch tall, weighs about 175 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair. He has tattoos on his arms, legs, neck, hands and torso.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says Renfro’s walk-away does not impact the security or operations at the medium to maximum security areas of the facility.

Anyone who sees Renfro or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call the KDOC at 913-727-3235 ext. 58224, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 800-572-7463, or 911.

