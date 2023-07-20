KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A minor who was struck after getting off of a KCATA bus last week has died from their injuries, according to Kansas City police.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, in the area of E. 63rd Street and The Paseo.

Police said the child exited the bus, running in front of it across the westbound lanes of 63rd Street when the child was struck by a white Volkswagen Jetta, flipping into the windshield and then onto the pavement in the middle of the intersection.

The traffic control signal was green for the driver of the Volkswagen, according to police.

The child was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. KCPD learned Thursday that the child was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.