KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two people are reported to have minor injuries following a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas.

The crash was reported just after 3 p.m. on eastbound I-70, near 57th Street.

KCK police said the crash involved a semi and two or three other vehicles. At least two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Please use an alternate route at this time.