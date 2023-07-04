OLATHE, Kan. — Two people were treated for minor injuries after a fire broke out inside an Olathe home Tuesday morning.

The Olathe Fire Department was called to a home near 143rd Street and Summit Court just before 6 a.m. When crews arrived, they located the fire inside the kitchen of the home.

Two adults were able to escape the home. They were both taken to an area hospital and treated for minor burns. Firefighters say cooking was the cause of the fire.

OFD officials estimate the fire caused approximately $10,000 in damage to the home.