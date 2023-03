KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Kansas City police are investigating a crash involving a school bus Wednesday morning.

Around 7:40 a.m. Kansas City police were called to a crash along the westbound I-70 ramp from Van Brunt Boulevard. Officers say there were students on the bus at the time of the crash. Minor injuries have been reported, but police have not clarified if it was a student or the other driver who was injured.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.