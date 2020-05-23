Minskey’s teaming up with Joe’s for return of special BBQ pizza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s back!

The Minsky’s + Joe’s Kansas City BBQ Gourmet Pizza is returning this Memorial Day, May 25.

The pie is made with Joe’s BBQ sauce, mozerella cheese and three meats: Joe’s Kansas City slow-smoked brisket, pulled pork and burnt ends. The crust is even sprinkled with Joe’s french fry seasoning. It also comes with a side of pickles.

The collaboration was first conceived in 2019, the pizza released exactly one year and two months ago from this second go-around.

“It was clear that a Minsky’s+Joe’s mashup was something fans across the city wanted to become a reality. So we said, ‘Let’s do it!'” Minskey’s website states.

Orders are available each week at all metro and Lawrence locations, Mondays through Wednesdays until supplies run out. This deluxe pizza is available in large sizes only, on either Minsky’s original or cauliflower crust.