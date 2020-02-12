Minsky’s offering jumbo wing bouquets and heart-shaped pizzas for Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If the way to a person's heart is through their stomach, then Minsky's has you covered this Valentine's Day.

The local pizza chain is offering up heart-shaped pizzas and a bouquet of jumbo wings to customers this weekend.

The items are available Feb. 14-16 at all area Minsky's locations.

A two topping heart-shaped pizza will set you back $16.99 and the 12-count jumbo wing bouquet costs $23.99.

If you need something to wash it down, the restaurant is offering a limited edition of specialty Sonoma Valley wine bottled especially for Minsky's.

You can make pre-orders by visiting their website here.