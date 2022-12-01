KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FOX4 Love Fund for Children will have more money to support needed holiday items for children thanks to Minsky’s Pizza and shoppers at City Market last weekend.

When shoppers purchased Minsky’s pizza by the slice and beverages, 20% of proceeds benefited The Love Fund.

Thursday afternoon, Minsky’s presented The Love Fund with a check worth $2,410.56.

The funds will help families in need celebrate the holiday this year.

“We are so thankful for our partnership with Minsky’s. We have over 1,300 children on our list for support this holiday season, and these funds will be instrumental in helping to ensure they receive holiday gifts and other essential items,” said FOX4 Love Fund for Children Executive Director, Amanda Jackson.

The Merry Market features items from dozens of local makers and artisans. It’s open each weekend until Christmas. Minsky’s will continue to support local charities throughout the season.

You can find more information about the FOX4 Love Fund for Children here.

