KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police said they found a missing 11-year-old who disappeared around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Her family told officers that she is in need of medical and mental health help. She also needs medication.

The girl left the area of Northeast Windrose and Northeast Windrose Court, just south of 152 Highway in the Northland. Her family said she left carrying a camo backpack.

Kansas City police said she was safe around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

