KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is looking for an 11-year-old girl last seen late Tuesday night.

Liliana Klenklen was last seen in the area of NW Barry Road and NW Roanridge Road at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

She stands 5-foot-6-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Klenklen has blue hair and brown eyes. and was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, black pants and black & white tennis shoes.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts or sees her is asked to call 911 or the Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.

