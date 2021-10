KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a 12-year-old boy last seen Wednesday morning.

According to police, Christian Herron was last seen at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of E. 114th Street and Richmond Avenue.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black Nike shoes and a backpack.

Herron is 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighs about 129 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Herron or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.