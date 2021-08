KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPD is looking for a 13-year-old girl last seen on July 31 leaving a nail salon.

According to police, Shamarian Baker was last seen leacing Victoria’s Nail Salon near 11th Street and Brooklyn Avenue.

Baker is 5-foot-2-inches tall, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top, black pants and black earrings.

Anyone who sees Baker or knows her whereabouts is urged to call KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136 or 816-234-5111.