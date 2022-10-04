Brian Showers, 13, missing out of Olathe (Photo courtesy of the Olathe Police Department)

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen Monday, October 3.

Brian Showers was last seen walking in the 1100 block of West Virginia Lane. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes and was carrying a black backpack.

Showers stands 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Family told police Showers is prescribed medication that he needs to take.

Anyone who sees Showers is urged to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

