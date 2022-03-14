KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl, last seen leaving the 7600 block of E. 112th Street.

Kaitlyn Horn, a.k.a. Caitlyn Horn or Haylee Peterson, was reportedly seen walking around the downtown area.

She is 5-foot-7-inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds has long, pink hair and wears a fake bull ring piercing in her nose.

Horn was last seen wearing and orange and pink crop top and black leggings.

Family told police that she suffers from several medical conditions and they are worried for her well-being.

Anyone who sees Horn or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.

