MISSING: 15-year-old Overland Park teen last seen taking Uber to airport

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old boy last seen on October 13, 2021.

Jacob Haake was last seen in his Overland Park, Kansas before he took an Uber to the Kansas City International Airport, then a taxi to the Quality Suites hotel on Northwest Ambassador Drive.

Police believe Haake is still in the Overland Park area or is trying to get to California.

Haake is 6-feet tall and about 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees him or with information on his whereabouts is urged to call OPPD at 913-895-6300 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 785-296-4017.