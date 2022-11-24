LIBERTY, Mo. — The Liberty Police Department is looking for an 18-year-old man last seen on Wednesday, November 23.

Police say Xavier Mantlo ran away from a group home in the Clay Ridge neighborhood and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black pants and black & yellow shoes.

Mantlo stands 5-foot-2-inches tall and weighs about 205 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Mantlo or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call 816-439-4701.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.