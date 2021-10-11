MISSING: 18-year-old with autism last seen early Monday morning

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 18-year-old male who went missing from his home in the early Monday morning hours.

Jayden Harvey went missing between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. from his home on Cardinal Lane Monday morning.

Harvey is 6 feet tall and about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and no shoes.

According to the sheriff’s office, Harvey has sever autism and does not speak. Police are unsure what direction he travelled in.

Anyone who sees Harvey is asked to call 660-826-8100.

