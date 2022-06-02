KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 22-year-old woman last seen over a week ago.

Abbi Schaeffer was last seen on May 25, 2022 at about 12:30 p.m. wearing a tan colored long sleeve crop top, black leggings and gray Nike sandals.

An image provided by the Kansas City Police Department shows a screen capture of actual footage before Schaeffer went missing.

Schaeffer’s family is concerned for her safety and well-being and ask that anyone who knows her whereabouts to call the Sex Crimes/Missing Persons unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.