KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a 25-year-old woman last seen Tuesday morning.

Tessie Deselich was last seen at about 9:30 a.m. on July 26 in the area of 140th Street and Lookout Drive.

Deselich stands 5-foot-3, weighs about 160 pounds, and has black shaved hair and brown eyes.

She drives a dark gray, two-door Honda Civic Coupe with Missouri tags GJ1U7D.

Deselich’s family told police she has a health condition that requires medication and they are worried for her wellbeing.

Anyone who sees Deselich or knows of her whereabouts is urged to call the Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220 or 911.

