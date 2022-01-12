UPDATE: Missing 30-year-old man has been found

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: KCPD says Julio Gonzalez has been found and is safe.

—–

Kansas City police are looking for a 30-year-old man last seen early Wednesday morning.

Julio Gonzalez was last seen near 8th Street and Troost Avenue at about 1:15 a.m. on foot.

Gonzalez’s family told police they are concerned for his well-being.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket and grey pants. He stands 6-foot-3-inches tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Gonzalez or knows his location is urged to call 911 immediately.