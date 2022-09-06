OTTAWA, Kan. — The Franklin County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 30-year-old man last seen two weeks ago in Ottawa.

Garrett Russell was reported missing by his family on Aug. 24 and is last known to be driving a white 1998 Toyota Corolla with the Kansas license plate 619 RGX.

Russell stands 6-foot-4-inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds. His eyes are hazel and hair is brown.

Along with pierced ears, Russell has multiple tattoos, including one on his forearm.

Anyone who sees him is urged to contact the Ottawa Police Department at 785-242-1700 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 785-296-4017.

