KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a 32-year-old man last seen Monday night.

Ian Flynn was last seen in a black shirt, khaki shorts and gray shoes at about 7:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of NW 78th Terrace.

Flynn has a tattoo on his wrist of a moon with stars inside a circle.

Police say his family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone who sees Flynn or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call the Missing Persons unit at 816-234-5220 or 911.

