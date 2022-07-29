OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is looking for a 47-year-old man last seen at his home in Olathe on Wednesday.

Jeffrey Rauenzahn was last seen wearing a light-colored short-sleeve button-up shirt with blue jeans and a baseball cap.

He stands 6-feet tall, weighs about 196 pounds, and has with brown and gray hair and green eyes.

He was last seen driving a four-door black Ford F150 pickup truck with a customized license plate that reads “RDGCRFT.” The truck has a utility box in the bed.

Anyone who sees Rauenzahn or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call police immediately or the TIPS Hotline 816-474-8477.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.