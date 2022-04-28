KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police and the family of a 59-year-old man say they have not seen him in over a week.

Ricardo Broils Sr. was last seen in person at the Clay Terrace Apartment Homes at 9327 NE 79th Street on Tuesday, April 19.

His vehicle, a red Ford Explorer with temporary Kansas tags was last seen a day late on April 20 near Independence Avenue and Erin Avenue.

Broils is 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

Anyone who sees Broils or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department or (816) 590-4434.

