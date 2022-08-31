LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence Police Department is looking for a 72-year-old man last seen in the woods near a park on Saturday.

John “Gib” Sosman was last seen in the wooded area near Riverfront Park at about 8 p.m. on August 27.

Sosman stand 5-foot-10-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

Police urge anyone who sees Sosman to call 785-832-7509 or 911 immediately.

