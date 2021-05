Picture of Dylan Ford provided by the Blue Springs Police Department.

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A missing 15-year-old Blue Springs teen was found safe after going missing late April 30, 2021.

Dylan Ford was found safe over 300 miles away in WaKeeney, Kansas.

Ford’s family called officers at about 11 p.m. on April 30 to the 1600 block of SW 14th Street, south og SW Clark Road.

Blues Springs PD said Ford was fond by WaKeeney Kansas Police and returned safe to Blue Springs.

