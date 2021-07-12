MISSING: Cameron PD looking for 36-year-old who left from group home

CAMERON, Mo. — A 36-year-old woman is missing from a group home in Cameron, the police department says.

According to police, Melinda Dawn Bush ran away from a special needs home with an unknown friend in the late hours of Friday night into Saturday morning.

Bush left through a window of the group home and took personal belongings.

She is 5-foot-8, 315 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Bush’s whereabouts is asked to call the Cameron Police Department at 816-632-6521 or 816-632-TIPS.