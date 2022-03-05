CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s office is trying to locate 12-year old Cellen Drake Alexander Spagg.

He was last seen at 3:36 p.m. today on the 300 block of Clay Street in Brimingham on a bike with green tires.

He was wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and orange shoes.

He was trying to go to his mother’s home in Pleasant Valley.

The child has now been located and is ok.

