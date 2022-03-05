CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s office is trying to locate 12-year old Cellen Drake Alexander Spagg.
He was last seen at 3:36 p.m. today on the 300 block of Clay Street in Brimingham on a bike with green tires.
He was wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and orange shoes.
He was trying to go to his mother’s home in Pleasant Valley.
The child has now been located and is ok.
📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.