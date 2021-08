KEARNY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 49-year-old woman last seen Sunday near 136th Street and Proctor Drive in Kearney, Missouri.

Delphine Davidson was last seen wearing a light blue or green nightgown and is 5-foot-3-inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to police, Davidson’s family is concerned for her mental health.

Anyone who knows where she is urged to call 816-407-3700.