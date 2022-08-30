KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers are searching for a 55-year old man from Kansas City, Missouri.

Timothy Saunders is a Black male listed as 6’1, 170 lbs, bald, brown eyes and a gray and black beard.

He was last seen in the area of East Meyer Blvd. and Prospect Ave. in KCMO wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts and brown shoes.

Saunders suffers from a traumatic brain injury, has difficulty with articulation and his mental capacity is starting to diminish.

If located, please contact the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220 or 911.

FOX4 will keep you further updated as more details come along.