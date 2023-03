KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are in search of a missing 29-year-old man.

Divante J. Kernell was last seen driving his black 2013 Toyota Corolla near the area of 87th Street and Lane Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Kernell, 29, is a Black male, 5 foot 7 inches tall, weighing 160 lbs. There are concerns for his mental health and physical well-being.

If located, you are asked to contact 911 immediately.

FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.