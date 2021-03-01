Missing Greene County father, two sons found dead in Benton County, officials say

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Officials have confirmed Monday that three bodies found in rural Benton County, Missouri, are those of a missing Greene County father and his two sons.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said three bodies — one adult and two juveniles — were discovered in a rural area near U.S. Highway 65 and T Highway north of Warsaw.

The sheriff’s office said they’ve identified the bodies as Darrell Peak and his two sons, 3-year-old Mayson Peak and 4-year-old Kaiden Peak.

Their bodies were found in a structure not far from where the three were last seen in Benton County, officials say.

The sheriff’s office has not released any details on a cause of death. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are now conducting a death investigation.

Family members last saw Darrell, Mayson and Kaiden at 4 p.m. Thursday. He was armed with a pistol, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said around 5 p.m. that night, before the three were reported missing, a Missouri state trooper stopped to check on their disabled vehicle. Darrell peak refused help.

Just before 6 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy saw a man and two children walking on Highway 65. When she turned around to make contact, she couldn’t find them. At about 7 p.m. Thursday, someone called the Missouri State Highway Patrol about a man and two small children walking along Highway 65, but the three could not be located.

At about 10:30 a.m. Friday, the family called the sheriff’s office to file a missing persons report. By 2:35 p.m. Friday, Darrell Peak’s car was found abandoned on Highway 65, north of Warsaw. The highway patrol issued statewide alerts for the father and boys.