INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 16-year-old girl last seen earlier on a bicycle Friday afternoon.

Police said Lauren Calles-Mendez was last seen at 1:40 p.m. in the area of 8th Street and Sterling Avenue.

She is described as standing 5’6″ and weighs 190 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown shoulder length hair. She was wearing a dark colored long sleeve shirt and grey sweatpants.

Police said the bicycle she was on is the one seen in the photos above.

Anyone with information or has seen her are asked to call (816) 836-3600.