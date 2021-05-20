UPDATE: missing Blue Springs PD juvenile found

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The Blue Springs Police Department is searching for a juvenile that left in the middle of the night according to his parents.

Attison Bayley is 6-foot-2-inches, weighs about 150 pounds, has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. he was last seen wearing a black jacket with red trim and basketball shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Blue Springs Department dispatch at 816-228-0151 or Text-A-Tip to 274637 (CRIMES). Text BSPD and include your message.

