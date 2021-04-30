MISSING JUVENILE: KCPD looking for 12-year-old girl last seen in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is asking for help in locating a 12-year-old girl last seen near 6th Street and Hardesty Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

MISSING: 12-y.o. Carla Ponce Caballero. Last seen 9 PM yesterday near 6th & Hardesty wearing a black shrit, blue pants, white shoes & carrying a black backpack. She's 5'5, 125 lbs. Call 911 if you know where she is. pic.twitter.com/lhTZl3Msru — kcpolice (@kcpolice) April 30, 2021

Carla A. Ponce Caballero is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 125 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue pants, white shoes and carrying a black backpack.

According to police, she was last seen Thursday night at 9 p.m.

Anyone who locates Ponce Caballero is asked to call 911 immediately or the KCPD Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136.

