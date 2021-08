RAYMORE, Mo. — The Raymore Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing juvenile, Emily Cox.

Cox is 15 years old, 5’4, and 125 lbs.

Cox was last seen at her father’s residence in Raymore on Saturday night, around 11:40 p.m. Police say that Cox may have been near the Raymore Walmart around midnight.

Anyone who has any information is asked to please contact the Raymore Police at 816-331-030.