UPDATE: Rhodes has been located and is safe.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is asking for help in locating 12-year-old Peyton T. Rhodes.

Rhodes was reported missing by his mother on Sunday, Nov. 7.

He was last seen at home at 9036 N. Helena Ave. on Sunday at 7:30 a.m.

Rhodes was lasts eenw earing a white t-shirt and red shorts.

He is 5′ and 170 lbs, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If Rhodes is located, KCPD is asking to be alerted immediately.